Gold is being capped at a critical level of resistance. Bulls need to get back over the counter trendline or face bearish pressures below it. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-week winning …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD testing key resistance ahead of Super Thursday
Gold is being capped at a critical level of resistance. Bulls need to get back over the counter trendline or face bearish pressures below it. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD snaps four-week winning …