Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to climb towards the $1857/83 area – Credit Suisse

Gold has set a base above $1755/65 after retesting long-term support at $1682/71. Strategists at Credit Suisse expect XAU/USD to rise towards the $1835 mark. See – Gold Price Analysis: US Treasury …
