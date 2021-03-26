Gold witnessed some good two-way price moves on Thursday and finally settled in the red, marking the third day of a negative close in the previous four. As FXStreet’s Haresh Menghani notes, XAU/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to confirm a bearish bias on sustained weakness below the $1720 support - March 26, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains trapped between key averages, awaits US data - March 26, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears await a short-term trading range breakdown - March 26, 2021