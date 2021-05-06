Gold attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and rallied nearly $20 from daily swing lows, around the $1,770 area. Nothing seems to have changed much – XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to confirm bullish bias on a move beyond $1,800
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Wednesday and rallied nearly $20 from daily swing lows, around the $1,770 area. Nothing seems to have changed much – XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond …