Gold managed to stage a rebound and rose to $1,840, closing in the positive territory for the second straight week, after coming under strong bearish pressure on Wednesday. Key resistance and support …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to extend its rise on a daily close above $1,850
Gold managed to stage a rebound and rose to $1,840, closing in the positive territory for the second straight week, after coming under strong bearish pressure on Wednesday. Key resistance and support …