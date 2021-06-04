Gold has been hit hard by the upswing in returns on Treasuries, a side-effect of the dollar storm. The yellow metal tumbled below $1,870. From a technical perspective, XAU/USD, for now, seems to have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to find solid support at $1,855 ahead of NFP
Gold has been hit hard by the upswing in returns on Treasuries, a side-effect of the dollar storm. The yellow metal tumbled below $1,870. From a technical perspective, XAU/USD, for now, seems to have …