Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Monday after finding support just under $1770. Range play is likely to extend below $1800 as the focus shifts to the Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday, FXStreet’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to move in a range below $1800, bull-bear tug-of-war persists
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Monday after finding support just under $1770. Range play is likely to extend below $1800 as the focus shifts to the Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday, FXStreet’s …