Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to rebound towards $1890 if US yields weaken

Gold has been stabilizing under $1880. XAU/USD is supported by weaker US yields but overbought conditions warrant caution, as FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes. Risk-on market mood …
