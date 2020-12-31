Gold (XAU/USD) surged to all-time highs above $2,000 in August. The yellow metal went into a consolidation phase below $2,000 toward the end of summer and staged a deep correction in November. However …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to remain bullish in 2021 as central banks keep supporting recovery - December 31, 2020
- Gold Investors See Challenges Ahead After Glittery 2020 - December 31, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, just below $1890 level - December 31, 2020