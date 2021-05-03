US Treasury yields have started to rebound higher following their April decline, and if that trend continues the downward pressure on gold could intensify, strategists at OCBC Bank inform. “The recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to see selling pressure on risk-on return – OCBC
US Treasury yields have started to rebound higher following their April decline, and if that trend continues the downward pressure on gold could intensify, strategists at OCBC Bank inform. “The recent …