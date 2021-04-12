Ahead of the weekend, the Consumer Price Index data from the euro area and the first-quarter … A modest pickup in the USD demand exerted pressure on gold for the second straight session. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAG/USD clings near $1,740 mark amid firmer US dollar - April 12, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to target $1,785 on break above 50-day SMA at $1,760 - April 12, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: Defending $1731 support is critical for XAU/USD amid firmer dollar – Confluence Detector - April 12, 2021