Gold sellers attack intraday low, bullion drops for second consecutive day. Japan keeps emergency on 10 regions, Australia weighs 5-day lockdown in Victoria. New Zealand will receive vaccines earlier, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD tracks S&P 500 Futures to south amid mild risk off mood - February 11, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week in three on dollar weakness - February 11, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD extends daily slide, next support aligns at $1,818 - February 11, 2021