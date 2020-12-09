Gold trades near the 4-hour chart 200-candle Simple Moving Average (SMA) of $1,866, having risen from $1,764 to $1,875 in the previous seven trading days. The recovery looks to have been fueled by an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips as equities climb on vaccine cheer; stimulus hopes support - December 8, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades bear 4H 200SMA - December 8, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD keeps strength while market sentiment stays mixed - December 8, 2020