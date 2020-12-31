Gold once again faced rejection near the $1900 mark amid the prevalent risk-on mood. Sustained USD selling should help limit losses for the dollar-denominated commodity. Gold traded with a negative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Frank Holmes maintains $4k gold price target; stocks, bitcoin, inflation to rise in 2021 - December 31, 2020
- Turkey’s Trade Gap Widens in November as Gold Imports Rise - December 31, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest losses, just below $1890 level - December 31, 2020