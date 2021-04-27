Gold struggles to extend Monday’s bounce, wavers inside the key area. Nine-week-old horizontal support zone adds to the downside filters. Late February tops can lure bulls beyond 100-day SMA.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wobbles between monthly support line and 100-DMA - April 26, 2021
- Gold prices likely to gain this week on US hiking capital gains tax - April 26, 2021
- Gold Price Goes Down by Rs 3,000 In 2 Days! Check Gold Rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Other Cities In India - April 26, 2021