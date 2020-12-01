Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wobbles near five-month low below $1,800 as Powell, Mnuchin weigh on risks

Gold prices seesaw around $1,77/78 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest since July the previous day before bouncing off $1,764.73. The quote’s latest moves …
