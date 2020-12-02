Gold (XAU/USD) is reversing a part of Tuesday’s 2% recovery rally from five-month lows, as the coronavirus vaccine optimism supersedes the renewed hopes for additional US stimulus. Markets remain wary …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s acceptance above $1815 strong cap is critical for further recovery – Confluence Detector - December 2, 2020
- 10gm gold price jumps by Rs1,800 - December 2, 2020
- Gold Price Today Shows Slight Rise, Up From Rs 51,100 to Rs 51,320 Per 10 gm; Silver Price at Rs 60,200 Per kg - December 2, 2020