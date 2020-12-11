The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that the XAU/USD pair is holding above strong support at $1836, which is the confluence of the previous low one-hour, SMA200 one-hour and SMA5 four-hour. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s bearish bias intact while below critical $1850 hurdle – Confluence Detector - December 10, 2020
- Gold set to suffer in the long-term – JP Morgan - December 10, 2020
- Gold stocks likely to push Australian shares lower on open, NZ up - December 10, 2020