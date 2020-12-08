Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s bounce from 4.5-month lows continues as inflation expectations rise

Gold trades near $1,869, having bottomed out at $1,764 last week. The 30-year US inflation expectations reach 19-month highs. Gold has risen to two-week highs, extending the bounce from the Nov. 30 …
