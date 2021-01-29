The sentiment on Wall Street and US economic data will emerge as the key catalysts. How is gold positioned on the technical graphs? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold is flirting with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s fate hinges on Wall Street sentiment, levels to watch – Confluence Detector
The sentiment on Wall Street and US economic data will emerge as the key catalysts. How is gold positioned on the technical graphs? The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that gold is flirting with …