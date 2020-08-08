Gold (XAU/USD) bulls remained in the charge the past week and went onto hit a strong of fresh all-time highs above the $2050 mark. The spot, however, paused the surge and corrected sharply by 2% on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s meteoric rally falters, closes the week below $2050 - August 8, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Better Jobs Report Gives Investors Good Excuse to Book Profits - August 7, 2020
- Gold. Nasdaq. Apple. They All Hit New Highs. This Could Be Why. - August 7, 2020