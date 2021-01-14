Gold (XAU/USD) is licking its wounds after tumbling $20 in a quick move earlier in the Asian trades. Reports that a bigger-than-expected US stimulus plan worth $2 trillion is due to be announced by …
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s path of least resistance appears down, eyes on Powell, Biden – Confluence Detector - January 14, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar firms, Treasury yields gain - January 14, 2021
- Gold retreats as dollar, Treasury yields rebound - January 14, 2021