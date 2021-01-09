Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s rebound appears capped near $1860 amid surging yields – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) wilted on Friday as Treasury yields surged on strengthening risk-on flows amid expectations of higher fiscal stimulus under Biden’s presidency. Prospects of a smooth transition of power …
