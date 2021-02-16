Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s technical set up favors bears, $1808 in its sights

Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its three-day decline but struggles to find its feet amid the upbeat market mood. Weaker DXY lends support to XAU/USD but the daily chart warrants caution, FXStreet’s Dhwani …
