The recovery in Gold (XAU/USD) from multi-month lows gathered steam on Thursday after the US dollar tumbled in tandem with the Treasury yields. Gold rallied over 1% to settle the holiday-shortened …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s weekly close above $1729 keeps buyers hopeful –Confluence Detector
The recovery in Gold (XAU/USD) from multi-month lows gathered steam on Thursday after the US dollar tumbled in tandem with the Treasury yields. Gold rallied over 1% to settle the holiday-shortened …