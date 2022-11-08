The US Dollar is under pressure to test a key daily trendline. The Gold price is running higher on the day as the US dollar falls away while XAUUSD head close to the $1,720s scoring a high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAUUSD bulls break a critical trendline as US Dollar bears move in - November 8, 2022
- Gold tops $1,700 an ounce; silver settles at highest since June - November 8, 2022
- GDXJ: Small Gold Stocks Perking Up Heading Into Year-End - November 8, 2022
Discussion about this post