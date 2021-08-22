Gold Price and the ‘Taper Tantrum’

Gold prices are slipping as talk of a “taper tantrum” has investors thinking that the US Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program could be scaled back. Over the last three days spot gold has dropped $18, …
