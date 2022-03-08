Gold extended its blistering rally on Tuesday towards an all-time high as investors made a beeline for the haven metal on mounting fears about the Ukraine crisis and rising inflation. Spot gold surged …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price approaching record high as Ukraine, inflation risks mount - March 8, 2022
- As the gold price rallies, should I dump FTSE 100 stocks? - March 8, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold heads for record peak as Ukraine, inflation risks mount - March 8, 2022