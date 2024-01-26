Gold price remains inside the woods as the upside was capped amid uncertainty ahead of the United States core PCE price index data for December. While the downside is being supported because of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Commodity Roundup: Gold faces second-weekly loss; China stimulus boost base metals - January 26, 2024
- Gold price awaits US core PCE data for fresh guidance - January 26, 2024
- TSX futures edge up on higher gold prices; US data in focus - January 26, 2024