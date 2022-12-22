Gold prices are on track for a second consecutive yearly decline, with prices down more than $250 since March highs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price backpedals as new US economic data gives boost to dollar - December 22, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Selloff During Thursday Profit Taking - December 22, 2022
- Omai Gold Mines Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $4.22 Million - December 22, 2022