The gold price in India started the week on a stable note as the gold rates remained stable despite dipping in the bullion markets following the gains in the yields after the U.S. payroll soared up.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD finds short-term cushion above $1,940, more downside looks solid - June 5, 2023
- Gold Price Balanced in India; Slips in the Bullion Markets After Rise in U.S. Payrolls - June 5, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 5 June: Gold sinks on stronger dollar; resistance seen at Rs 60,150, support at Rs 59,380 - June 5, 2023