(MENAFN – DailyFX) Gold Price Talking Points breakout in theprice of goldappears to be gathering pace as Federal Reserve officials respond to the shift in U.S. trade policy, and the precious metal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Breakout Triggers Overbought RSI Reading - June 4, 2019
- Investors Stampede Into Gold as Top ETF Swells Most Since 2016 - June 4, 2019
- Gold holds near three-month peak on slowdown fears, Fed rate views - June 4, 2019