Gold finally surpassed $2,200 an ounce for the first time on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve indicated that it would press ahead with three rate cuts in 2024 despite elevated inflation. Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price holds onto gains as expectations for Fed rate cuts in June deepens - March 21, 2024
- Gold price breaks $2,200 for first time - March 21, 2024
- Centamin Profit Jumps on Gold Price Surge, Backs Guidance - March 21, 2024