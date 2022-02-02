Gold Price Bumps Up on Weaker US Dollar and Less Hawkish Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?

Gold has recovered this week as the US dollar softened on lower yields Rate hike expectations might be fully priced judging by recent Fed comments If the Fed is serious about fighting inflation, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Today: Global inflation to lend support, prices to stay volatile ahead of US ADP non-farm job data - February 1, 2022
- Gold price today: Yellow metal slips Rs 100; silver rises marginally - February 1, 2022
- Gold Rate Today: Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City Here - February 1, 2022