Gold prices saw a significant jump on Thursday to surpass the key $1,800 per ounce pivot, as prospects of slower rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and signs of cooling US inflation gave support to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price climbs 2% in wake of Powell’s comments on slower rate hikes - December 1, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls conquered $1,800, what’s next? - December 1, 2022
- Gold price jumps Rs1,550 per tola in Pakistan - December 1, 2022