Gold price is struck in a tight range ahead of the release of the US inflation data. The corrective move in the precious metal has been extended to near 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (plotted from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price consolidates as investors await US inflation data - November 14, 2023
- Gold prices hover near lowest point in 3 weeks - November 14, 2023
- Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan - November 14, 2023