Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note and reverses a part of Friday’s rise to a multi-week high. Failure to find acceptance above the 200-day SMA prompts some profit-taking amid elevated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price corrects from multi-week high on profit-taking, downside seems limited - October 16, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold skids, but holds above $1,900 as Israel-Hamas war rages - October 16, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD correction could extend after Friday’s 3% upsurge - October 16, 2023