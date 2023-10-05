“In a familiar trend, Indians, during festivals, will go to jewellery stores, driving an anticipated rise in demand. As per the previous five years’ pattern, gold generally makes a bottom from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price crash: Safe to invest during festivals? Here is what experts say - October 5, 2023
- Gold and silver prices today: Yellow metal holds steady after dipping for 8 consecutive sessions - October 5, 2023
- Gold Futures: Price action appears unclear - October 5, 2023