The Bangladesh Jeweler’s Association has decided to reduce the price of gold by Tk 630 per bhori following a decrease in the price of pure gold in the local market. Now, gold of 22-carat will cost Tk 1,13,561 per bhori (11.664 grams), 21-carat Tk 1,08,405, 18-carat Tk 92,915, and gold of traditional method Tk 74,801 respectively.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price cut by Tk 630 per bhori - April 25, 2024
- Gold prices fall amid profit-taking, liquidity pressures - April 25, 2024
- Gold Prices India: 24K/100 Grams Yellow Metal Falls By Rs 3800, 24K/10 Grams Down By Rs 380 - April 25, 2024