The Bangladesh Jeweler’s Association has decided to reduce the price of gold by Tk 630 per bhori following a decrease in the price of pure gold in the local market. Now, gold of 22-carat will cost Tk 1,13,561 per bhori (11.664 grams), 21-carat Tk 1,08,405, 18-carat Tk 92,915, and gold of traditional method Tk 74,801 respectively.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)