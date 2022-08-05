Gold price decline by Rs2,100 to Rs143,200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,100 per tola and was sold at Rs143,200 on Thursday against sale at Rs155,300 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10-gram 24 karat …
