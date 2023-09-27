Gold price faces an intense sell-off as Fed’s hawkish stance strengthens the US Dollar. The US economy has remained resilient on the grounds of a tight labor market and robust household demand.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price declines as Fed policymakers see more rate hikes appropriate - September 27, 2023
- Gold retreats on dollar’s ascent as higher Fed rate bets prevail - September 27, 2023
- Commodity Roundup: Gold slips below $1,900; UBS sees oil demand rising at a slower pace - September 27, 2023