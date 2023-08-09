The price of gold has gone down by Rs 100 per tola in the domestic market today. Fine gold is being traded at Rs 112,000 per tola today. The price of fine gold was set at Rs 112,100 per tola on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price declines by Rs 100 per tola - August 9, 2023
- Diggers and Dealers: Gold is unloved but prices are poised to scale new heights if these miners are right - August 9, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices recover in Dubai after dropping Dh1 on Tuesday - August 9, 2023