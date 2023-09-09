Gold lost another Rs4000 to reach Rs 212,500 per tola and Rs3430 to Rs 182,184 per 10 grams. Silver was available for Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price declines by Rs4000 - September 8, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly dip as dollar, yields dominate mood - September 8, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast : XAU/USD closes the week near $1,920, above the 200-day SMA - September 8, 2023