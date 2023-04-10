New Delhi: Gold price declined by Rs 355 to Rs 60,095 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had settled at Rs 60,450 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold eases on strong US data, but holds near $2,000 pivot - April 10, 2023
- Gold Price Declines Rs 355; Silver Tumbles Rs 420 - April 10, 2023
- Gold price hits historic high of Rs217,700 per tola in Pakistan - April 10, 2023