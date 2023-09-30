Dhaka, Sept. 30 — Bangladesh Jewelers Association (BAJUS) on Saturday announced it was reducing the price of gold again after an interval of just two days from the last price change. Earlier, Bajus had last set gold prices on September 27, which was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price decreased by Tk1750 to Tk98,211 per bhori from Sunday - September 30, 2023
- Bullion Hits The Skids As Investors Dump $900 Million Of Gold - September 30, 2023
- Gold price drops to Tk98k per bhori - September 30, 2023