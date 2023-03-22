Gold prices have decreased in the country after a Rs 1000 jump witnessed previously. As of March 22, 10 grams of 24 carat gold cost Rs 59,190, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold cost Rs 54,220. Yesterday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls could come up for last dance ahead of Federal Reserve - March 22, 2023
- Gold Rates On 22 March 2023: Check Today’s Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Top Cities - March 22, 2023
- Gold prices muted ahead of Fed meeting as safe haven appeal wanes - March 22, 2023