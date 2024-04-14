KATHMANDU, April 14: The price of gold has decreased by Rs 2,200 per tola in the domestic market on Sunday. The price of fine gold is fixed at Rs 136,800 per tola on Sunday, down from Rs 139,000 per tola on Friday.
