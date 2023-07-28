KATHMANDU, July 28: The price of gold has decreased by Rs 900 per tola in the domestic market today. The price of fine gold is set at Rs 112,600 per tola today, according to the Federation of Nepal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices climb after latest Fed rate hike - July 28, 2023
- Why gold prices climbed after the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates - July 28, 2023
- Gold prices finish higher as traders await Fed decision - July 28, 2023