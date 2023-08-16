The price of gold in Sri Lanka has further decreased. According to the Gold Producer’s Association, the price of gold has decreased yesterday (16) as compared to the previous day (15). Accordingly, by yesterday, a gold ounce is Rs. 612,767.00,24 carrots …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD dips to 7-week low beneath $1,900 after FOMC minutes - August 16, 2023
- Gold eases as traders assess Fed rate outlook - August 16, 2023
- Gold price decreases - August 16, 2023