BENGALURU/MUMBAI (Reuters) – Most Asian hubs experienced a slight uptick in physical gold demand this week as consumers took advantage of a retreat in prices, with cheaper silver continuing to be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, metals stocks extend gains amid market volatility - August 23, 2019
- Gold price dip tempts some buyers in Asia - August 23, 2019
- Gold looks to erase its loss for the week as China counter-tariffs spark bid for haven assets - August 23, 2019